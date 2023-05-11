Janice Petty K. Petty Janice came into this world on May 21 1945, she was born to Robert and Alice belle Newbern. She was born in Redding, California. Then she moved to Mackay Idaho where she attended school.
December 6, 1969 she married Stephen Leroy Petty, in Elko Nevada Steve and Janice resided in Pocatello Idaho.
Janice was proceeded in death by Bob Newbern, Pat Wall, Mike Newbern, Terry Ingram, Jerry Newbern she was the last of her siblings to pass.
She is survived by her. husband Stephen Petty, daughters Teresa Bush (Duke Bush), Stephanie Petty, Robyn Petty, Rayna Petty. Her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Her great grandchildren called her grandma great because she was the greatest.
She enjoyed her family, reading, camping, and basketball Go warriors was her saying. She had a soft spot for all animals
Her most valuable moments in life were her husband of 53 years. The birth of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She made every day full of memories. Anyone that knew her would agree she loved with all her heart.
