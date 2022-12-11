DeLynn Peterson Peterson DeLynn "Pete" Peterson was born June 10, 1925 and passed away December 4, 2022. He lived in Riverside, Idaho with a large family. DeLynn went to Moreland High School and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Wray. They had two children both dying in infancy of cystic fibrosis. After moving to Pocatello, he went to work for Rolands Dairy for 35 years. They divorced and later he met and married Arline Elieson. DeLynn was active in the LDS church where he had many callings. His favorite was Stake Clerk. After retirement he traveled with Travelin' Sams Pokey Good Sams Club traveling many places in the US and Canada. He decided to spend winters in Arizona. DeLynn is survived by his wife, Arline and her children, Bob (Gail) Elieson, Loveland, Colorado; Linda Tigert, Pocatello, Idaho; John (Martina) Elieson, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Together they had 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11 am at the LDS church, 550 W. Cedar St. Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pocatello/Chubbuck SD25 Education Foundation https://www.pocatellochubbucksd25.id.schools.bz/ed-foundation/home Contact info: Education Foundation-3115 Pole Line Road, Pocatello, ID 83201-(208) 235-3257 Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.