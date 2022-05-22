Ian Person Gary Person Ian Gary Person left this life on May 19, 2022, the same way he entered it - without making a fuss. He came into the world on a cold Christmas Eve in 1995, and from the moment he popped out, decided it was better to look around and observe than to kick up a fuss. In fact, the single biggest tantrum he ever threw was at Hogle Zoo, when he wanted to get into the bear pen and love on the triplet baby polar bears. He was two...and mom still stands by the "no" she said that day. Ian was possessed with a sense of humor well beyond his years and kept his parents and friends laughing. He loved old radio shows, and mom and he would often listen to them on one road trip or another. As was the tradition of the time, some of the actors would over-dramatize their parts. On one occasion, the four-year old Ian remarked "Anyone want some cheese with that ham?" Mom nearly drove off the load laughing. Ian became the mascot for several organizations. Mom was in grad school in the theatre department at ISU when he was born, and dad was teaching in the English department. It became common to see one or the other carrying Ian in his snuggly, as they attended various classes. He later became the only child allowed into The Grapevine on a regular basis, as mom was the manager and the owner Kathleen loved him to bits. Even though she tried hard to resist his charms, it was futile. He, in turn, kept tabs on her until her death. Many photos can be seen with Ian in his flowered superhero cape with Steve and Hal the store doggies. Ian enjoyed daring physical activity, including Parkour. Several of his senior photos show him balanced precariously on or between the buildings he had climbed. He enjoyed working out and his D&D gatherings around the fire pit. He also earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do at the age of 10. Ian was a born performer but found his niche in a surprising (to his parents, anyhow) place - ballet. Sergio Brindusa and Beth Moore became very important figures in his life, as did some of the closest friends he made while a part of their ballet school. He was never happier than when he was one of the "Knights in Tights" which was a band of brothers that he still considers the brothers he never had. Ian and his father shared a love of the old west, and for a time were members of the S.A.S.S. shooting organization. The Silver Coin Kid was one of the youngest members of that organization, and the other cowboys treated him like gold. Ian had a strong sense of justice, and the only two times he was "reprimanded" in school were times he had defended someone unable to defend themselves. Ian is survived by his father Folke Person; his mother Kimberly Mumford; closest friends David Conroy and Andrew Hunter; half-sisters Erika and Alexandra; grandparents Gary and Janet Mumford; great-grandmother Helen Rae Ridge; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home at 1538 N. Hayes Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho 83204, on Friday, May 27th from 5-7 p.m. Please come with a memory of Ian to share.
