Mary Penagos Murillo Penagos Mary (Murillo) Penagos, 94, passed away peacefully in her home with loving family members at her side, Saturday, August 14, 2021. Mary was born December 19, 1926 in Pocatello, Idaho- the youngest daughter of Amado Murillo and Inez (Cano) Murillo. Mary grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and continued to reside there for the duration of her life. Mary met and married Albert Zamaro on Nov 3, 1948, in Pocatello, where they had four children. After the untimely death of Albert in 1954, Mary met and married William (Bill) Penagos on April 7, 1956; they had five children. Mary Penagos's children are: Susan (Zamaro) Meeks, Albert Zamaro, Salvador Zamaro, Robert Zamaro, Elisa (Penagos) Lee, Pamela (Penagos) Anderson, William Jr. Penagos, Richard Penagos and Rebecca Penagos. The immediate family was extended with grandchildren, Robert Meeks and Michalene (Meeks) Hugues, growing up in the Penagos household. Mary worked at St. Anthony Hospital in Pocatello for many years and acquired the nickname 'Mother Superior', initially working in the kitchen and then as an X-Ray runner. Mary also worked at Pocatello Radiology until she retired. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who put her family first and was a friend to all. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and adored her pets. Mary was active and well known in the community. She volunteered for the Fraternal Organization of Latin American Spanish Speaking People and the National Active and Retired federal Employees Association, just to name a few. Mary was known for her amazing Mexican cooking and her hospitality. She was also known for her witty humor, and was never afraid to speak her mind. Mary's favorite pastimes included listening to mariachi music, collecting jewelry and precious stones, cooking, and traveling. She was also an avid reader and had an extensive collection of literature. Mary really enjoyed gambling, and was a familiar face for decades at the Fort Hall Casino. Surviving family members are daughters- Elisa, Pamela, and Rebecca; sons- Albert, Salvador, Robert, William Jr., and Richard. She has 17 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister- Frances (Martinez) Murillo; brothers- Mateo Murillo, Tomas 'Tubs' Murillo, Florentino 'Shim' Murillo, Louis Murillo, and Cipriano 'Soup' Murillo; husbands- Albert Zamaro and William 'Bill' Penagos, and daughter Susan Zamaro. She will be greatly missed, and forever loved by many. A Catholic Rosary Service with viewing will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Anthony's Chapel located at 504 North 7th Ave. in Pocatello. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Church. Inurnment will follow at Mt View Cemetery, 1520 South 5th Ave, in Pocatello.
