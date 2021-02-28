Darwin Peck Leon Peck Darwin Leon Peck passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to be reunited with his loving wife and family. Darwin was born on April 3, 1934 in Niter, Idaho, on the family farm. He was the youngest of six children. The family later moved to Grace, Idaho where Darwin attended grade school and graduated from Grace High School in 1952. In the late 1950's Darwin moved to Pocatello with his mother Lily Peck. After moving to Pocatello, Darwin would meet Gloria Harris. Darwin and Gloria were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 28, 1963. Darwin would work at several different jobs over the next 36 years until he retired. He opened up a small business, Dar's Hobby Shop on South 5th in Pocatello. After the business was closed Darwin would go to work with his brother, Dee Peck, in sales. Around 1970, Darwin went to work for Wycoff Trucking where he worked for almost 20 years. In the mid 80's Darwin would begin working at C-A-L Stores, after Wycoff closed its doors, and would work there until retirement. During their 44 years of marriage, Darwin and Gloria would welcome four children into their family, Michael, Jolynn, Jeremy, and Adam. Darwin was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many different callings over the years. He loved to go camping and loved spending time with his family. Darwin especially loved spending time with his five grandchildren, Amanda, Bryce, Hailey, Jordan, and Hope Peck. After the death of his wife, Gloria, in May of 2007, Darwin enjoyed attending ISU sporting events with his daughter Jolynn and attending events at the senior center. Darwin is survived by: his children, Michael (Bonnie) Peck, Las Vegas, NV; Jolynn Peck and Adam Peck, both in Pocatello; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his father, Carl Raymond Peck; mother, Lily Rose Fowler Peck; sister, Naomi (Bud Williams) Peck; brother, Wayne (Elaine) Peck; brother, Dee (Gayle) Peck; sister, Fae (Felix Perez) Peck; brother, Arlos (Julie) Peck; and his son, Jeremy Peck. Services will be held Tuesday, March 2nd at 11am in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Family will receive friends Monday, March 1st from 6-8pm and one hour prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
