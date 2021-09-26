Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Linda Pearson Pearson Linda Pearson 78, of Pocatello ID, passed away from illness Sept. 21, 2021 at 4:12 a.m. She was born March 5, 1943 in Pocatello to Vessie Pearson and Marjorie Butterfield. Linda attended Pocatello High School and later earned her journeyman meat wrapper in 1973. Living in several places like Pocatello, Moutnain Home, Boise, and Soda Springs. Linda married Glenn Ray Woolsey in 1959 and had two children, Yalonda Kim Woolsey Leduff, and Glenn Ray Woolsey Jr. Linda was also married to Eddie Loya in 1967 and had three children, Linda Michellle Loya Skinner, Marjorie Ann Loya Martinez, and Lance Edward M. Loya. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gerald Pearson. Linda enjoyed the outdoors fishing, and camping. She loved to play bingo, rummy, pool, and enjoyed horse races. Linda was extremely talented in drawing. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 30, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. A funeral service will also be held at Wilks on Fri. Oct. 1, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Mountainview Cemetery. The family is accepting donations at www.spot.fund/awstaG Thank you and God Bless Memories & Condolences may be left with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com