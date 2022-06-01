Carla Pearson B. Pearson Carla B. Pearson was born in Almo, Idaho. The first born to Lloyd and Marie Robinett. She attended schools in Dubois, Firth and Shelley. She met Richard Pearson in Shelley and was married there in November of 1952. They lived working ranches in Shelley, Mackay, Rupert and Kimberly, Idaho, and then moved to Sheridan, Montana. After retirement and Richard's illness, they moved to Pocatello. Carla lived with her son Glen in Jerome, Idaho prior to moving to Serenity in Twin Falls where she passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Carla and Richard had 4 children, Cathie, Steve, Glen and David. Carla was well known for her skills with horses. She enjoyed breaking, training and showing them. Carla was involved in 4H with her children and then her grandkids. She enjoyed having a beautiful yard and was proud when she won awards at the Flamingo Trailer Park. Carla was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Richard. She is survived by her brother Bert (Fran) Robinett, Twin Falls; sisters Doris (Jim) Lord, Darlington, Verda (Rick) Bachmeier, Meridian; children Cathie (Richard) Cardona, Shelley, Steve (Reva), Twin Falls, Glen (Tammie), Jerome and David (Suzie), Pocatello; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. The family would like to thank Serenity for the great care their mother received. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202. A potluck luncheon will take place following the Celebration at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local 4-H Club. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.