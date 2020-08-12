Jenica Peña-Francesconi May Peña-Francesconi Jenica May Pena-Francesconi, 48, of Cascade, Idaho passed away tragically in a car accident Friday, August 7, 2020. Jenica was born January 31, 1972 in Pocatello, Idaho to Tom and Marian Pena. After graduating from high school, she attended the Idaho State University nursing program. After finishing school, she worked as an LPN for many years. After many years of being a nurse and moving to Thompson Falls, Montana with her husband, she began to take beautiful photos of wildlife and nature. Jenica loved to go on drives and to go fishing with her husband. Those that knew her know how much she loved her family and friends. She had an amazing singing voice and always had witty remarks. She loved to collect anything with dolphins and had a salt and pepper shaker collection. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Francesconi; her children, KaDee (Ethan) Landon, John (Leah), Tommy, Trevor, and her stepson Dylan; her two granddaughters, Brooke and Olivia. Also, her father Tom Pena; her siblings Jeannie, Teresa (Travis), Tommy (Teri), Tracy (Jeremy); and her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marian Pena; her Aunt Sharon, Grandpa and Grandma Lowe; Grandpa and Grandma Pena; her uncle Frank Pena; and many other loved ones. Jenica will be laid to rest next to her mother in Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Grove City Cemetery. After the service, there will be a gathering at her father's house, 858 N. 1400 W., in Blackfoot. Condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
