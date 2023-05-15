Barbara Payne June Payne Barbara June Payne, 81, of Bancroft, Idaho, passed away on May 12, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho, surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born March 26, 1942 to Floyd Carl Dawson and Hazel Zula Ackerman in Corpus Christi, Texas. She lived in various parts of Texas until 1954 when she moved to Houston to live with her beloved mother, Jewel B Dawson Moore.
She graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston, Texas, in 1959. And received an Associates Degree from The College of Technology at Idaho State University in 1998.
Barbara married the love of her life on September 3, 1971, in Houston, Texas. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. In 1973, they moved to Bancroft, Idaho, to purchase the family farm. There she lived for 49 years, until needing to move to Pocatello to be closer to family.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She faithfully served in various positions in the church. Barbara was proud to be able to serve 3 missions for The Church: 21 months in the Illinois Chicago North Mission, 12 months in The Missouri St. Louis Mission, and 10 years 10 months as a Family Search Product Support Missionary from her home.
Barbara served in her community as an EMT and president of the PTO for North Gem School District. She published several books including an autobiography of her father-in-law Wilton George Payne. She enjoyed technology and applying it in professional and personal areas, to serve others. She worked as the Technology Coordinator for the North Gem and Mackay School Districts. Her hobbies include sewing, photography and working with computers.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Robert Eugene Reed, and children, James Payne of Twin Falls, Carla (Joshua) May of Pocatello, step-children Mark Payne of Georgetown, Texas, and Janis (Roger) Wilson of Trussville, Alabama, and 9 grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, George Gilbert Payne; parents; brother, Joseph Arnold Dawson Barker; and sister, Floyd Dolores Dawson Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Wed, May 17, 2023 at the Bancroft LDS Chapel at 11:00 am. The family will meet with friends from 9:00-10:30 at the church prior to services. Interment will be held at the Bancroft cemetery.
