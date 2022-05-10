Kathleen "Kathy J. Patterson

Kathleen "Kathy Patterson J. Patterson Kathleen "Kathy" Johnson Patterson was born on September 14, 1946 in Park City, Utah. Her parents were Theron (Red) Johnson and Alice Thomas Johnson. Kathy has a sister, Marilyn and a brother, David and many Thomas and Johnson relatives. They moved to Spanish Fork, Utah and she finished high school there. She went to Dixie College in St. George. She lived in Salt Lake City for a while. Her brother, David lived in Pocatello so she moved there. In Pocatello she met Bill Patterson, who she married. Our son Kristapher Theron Patterson was born in Vegas in 1973. We soon moved back to Pocatello where we bought a house in Blackrock, a small rural area. Kathy was a wonderful mom, and soon she became a farmer, rancher, building contractor, computer tech and lots more. She had many good friends, very loved pets, great parties, and wonderful trips. On March 29, 2022 Kathy died at the hospital in Pocatello. She was 75. Kathy hid her serious health conditions well. Her medical teams helped her have a good life. Thanks. Call or text 208-240-5426 for more. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com