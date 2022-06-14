Fannie Patterson Irene Patterson 7/31/1927 - 6/7/2022. Irene joins her husband Roy Patterson and her son Roy Wayne Patterson, and leaves behind her loving daughter Cynthia Marise Patterson Cook- Cynthia's daughter Susanne Marise Cook, her daughter in law Gail Cullison Patterson and Roy and Gail's daughter LauraAmy Marise Patterson. She was a member of the Log Cabin United Brethren church and played piano every Sunday until she was no longer able! In her life she was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend; a nurse and a very talented organist and pianist. Services will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home 6/18/22 1pm.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.