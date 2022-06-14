Fannie Patterson Irene Patterson 7/31/1927 - 6/7/2022. Irene joins her husband Roy Patterson and her son Roy Wayne Patterson, and leaves behind her loving daughter Cynthia Marise Patterson Cook- Cynthia's daughter Susanne Marise Cook, her daughter in law Gail Cullison Patterson and Roy and Gail's daughter LauraAmy Marise Patterson. She was a member of the Log Cabin United Brethren church and played piano every Sunday until she was no longer able! In her life she was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend; a nurse and a very talented organist and pianist. Services will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home 6/18/22 1pm.