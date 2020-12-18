Partner Paul Glenn Partner Paul Glenn Partner, 96, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away in his sleep on Sunday, December 13, 2020 due to natural causes. Paul was born on February 28, 1924 to Lawrence Glenn Partner and Hilda Parrish Kelso Partner in Aberdeen, Idaho. He grew up, attended school, and worked on the family farm in Aberdeen, Idaho. During his years at Aberdeen High School, he drove the district's school bus, met Ila Corbridge and became her high school sweetheart. He graduated from high school in 1942. He was called up for military service in April 1944, but the draft board delayed induction until October of 1944 to allow Paul to help his father on the farm and bring in the harvest. In World War II, he served in the Pacific Arena. He was stationed in the Philippines, where he trained for the land invasion of Japan. Before the invasion was ordered, Japan surrendered. Paul finished his military service stationed in Japan. In November 1946, Paul returned from the war, and he and Ila were married in Pocatello on February 7, 1947. Paul and his brother Dale founded Partner Steel Co. in 1947. They owned and operated it together until Paul retired from the business in 1985. Often, he would still be found at the shop showing friends and family how the business had grown and changed. Paul loved to hunt with his son, Dennis, brother-in-law, Lennard Bradley and nephew Boyd Nugent. He also enjoyed fishing trips with his son-in-law Dave Tremayne. Upon his retirement he and Ila often traveled across the United States with extended family and friends. He even made it to England and France with his daughter, Donna, son-in-law Glen, and granddaughter Amy. It was a trip he said he never thought he would be able to take. He also enjoyed golfing and spent many days on the golf course with friends. Paul loved watching his children and grandchildren exhibit their talents, in sports, music, 4-H and on the stage. He was a regular at rodeos, basketball, baseball, volleyball games. Paul was an active member of the First Assembly of God Church (River of Life). He served as a Deacon and attended with his wife and family every Sunday. He was a member of Gideons International and participated in the distribution of Bibles to hotels, schools and university campuses. Paul is survived by his four children Donna Rae (Glen) Steelman, Loveland CO; Glenna Ackerman, West Jordan, UT; Brenda (Dave) Tremayne, Pocatello; Dennis (Heidi) Partner, Pocatello; nine grandchildren Amy (Mark) Antonation, Margaret Steelman, Wes Ackerman, Alicia Ackerman, Aaron (Regan) Tremayne, Britany (Taylor) Job, Kaley (Mike) Swartz, Jacob Partner, Jessica (Jordan) Marsh and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years, Ila Partner, two brothers Dale and Kenneth Partner, and his sister Mildred Nungester. A graveside service will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2pm in the Aberdeen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Gideons International, Pocatello Camp, PO Box 2232, Pocatello, Idaho 83206. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
