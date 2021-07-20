Parsons Teryl P. Parsons Teryl P. Parsons, 61; of Bancroft, Idaho passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Pocatello at the Portneuf Medical Center. Teryl was born on June 11, 1960 in Afton, Wyoming the son of Karol W. and Nelda May Peterson Parsons. He graduated from Star Valley High School in 1978. He was a lifetime student at the school of hard knocks. Teryl married Nancy "Cammy" Camaria Bowers on February 2, 1980 in Afton, Wyoming. He lived in Afton for 32 years until he moved to Bancroft, Idaho in 1992 and has lived there since. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a High Priest and had served faithfully in multiple callings. In the past, Teryl owned and operated a small engine/automotive repair shop and was co-owner of Twin Peaks Loggin Co. At the time of his death Teryl was the Project Superintendent of Silica Quarry in Soda Springs, ID for Bayer working for Shimmick. He also had served as Fire Chief for Bancroft City Fire Department as well as EMT for Caribou County EMS. He had also spent many years as an active member of Boy Scouts of America. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, firearms, forestry, automotive, mining, carpentry, welding and especially loved any activity with his family. He also had an amazing key chain collection. Teryl is survived by his wife, Cammy Parsons of Bancroft, ID, and three sons, Tyler Lee (Kerstin) Parsons, Trenton James (Demetria) Parsons, Trevor Karol (Holly) Parsons and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Lyndon (Nola) Parsons and brother-in-law Gary Poore, two sisters, Nyla Miller, Maxine (Tim) McPherson and a sister-in-law Pam Parsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karon Poore, two brothers, Walter Parsons and Merlin Parsons and a brother-in-law Randy Miller. Services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Noon at the Bancroft LDS Ward Chapel. Family will visit with friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home and also on Thursday morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be at the Afton Wyoming City Cemetery at 4 p.m. Condolences and memories of Teryl can be shared with the family online by visiting www.simsfh.com.
