Donna Parrish Sue Parrish Donna Sue Parrish, 88, passed away on October 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, Oct 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4775 Hawthorne Rd, Chubbuck. A viewing will be held from 11-12:30 pm on Friday, prior to the service, as well as from 6-8 pm on Thursday, Oct 15 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Masks will be required for the service and viewings. A live stream of the Friday service will be available at www.wilksfuneralhome.com under Donna's tribute page for anyone who cannot attend.
