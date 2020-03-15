Parris Todd Jeremy Parris Todd Jeremy Parris passed away the morning of March 9, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. Todd was born in Pocatello, Idaho on June 6, 1971 to Don and Deanna Parris. Todd was raised in American Falls, Idaho where he grew up working for his parents at the local Hill Top Truck Stop and Cafe. He graduated from American Falls High School in 1989, where he made many lifelong friends, and memories. Shortly after, he moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where he married and had two children, son Kaden Parris and daughter Ali Parris. Todd moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he worked with his brother, Brett Parris, at an RV dealership in sales and finance. Todd opened his own business Parris Motors where he was able to focus on his passion for cars and trucks. He also had a huge love of exploring the mountains of Idaho and Utah in one of the many side by side's he owned. He and Julie were married on June 1, 2016 in one of their most favorite places to spend time together, Fish Haven, Idaho. Todd is survived by his wife, Julie; parents, Don and Deanna Parris; son, Kaden (Morgan); daughter, Ali; step-son, Austen; grandsons, Bodhi and Skylar (expected this spring); brother, Brett (Dori) Parris; and sisters, Debbie (Boyd) Baggett, Heather, and Gretchen (Joel) Bernasek; also several nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Harmony, and Pam; and a nephew Hunter. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12 Noon at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. There will be no public visitation held. Due to the Coronavirus, if you are not feeling well, or have cold or flu symptoms, please do not attend the service. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
