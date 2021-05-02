Parris Thomas Jerry Parris Thomas "Jerry" Parris, age 80 of Pocatello, Idaho passed away at home on April 26, 2021. At Jerry's request, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Society in Jerry's name. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com
