Katherine Parris Elizabeth Parris Katherine Elizabeth (Brennan) Parris, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, sponsor, and friend passed away on December 4th, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Katherine was the youngest of four children and was born on March 25th, 1937 to Edwin and Evalyn (Jones) Brennan, in Pocatello, Idaho. Katherine always looked back on her childhood years with fondness. She learned how to work hard at a young age and she loved her years working in her parent's hardware store, Brennan Hardware in Chubbuck. She often reminisced about walking downtown and going to the movie for only 5 cents—and she loved getting into mischief with her friends! She was a graduate of Pocatello High School. During that time, her passion was dance, especially ballet. She was very agile, even in her later years, and she always attributed that to her years of ballet. She was blessed with two sons, Joe and Chris Howell. She had waited a long time for children and they brought so much fulfillment to her. Her boys were the light and joy of her entire life. She would always say, "They are the best men I could have ever asked for." In 1977, she and her boys moved to her parent's property west of Lava Hot Springs, by the old Lava Railroad Depot, also known as "Whistle Stop." She worked at the Lava Hot Springs Foundation until her retirement. She was a devoted and loving daughter and cared for her parents in their final years. She adored them both and had great admiration for the lives that they lived. She had many witty phrases that were passed down from her mother that she always repeated with fondness. Katherine was very proud of her Irish ancestry and often attributed her spunk and wit to her red hair. She was also very proud of her railroad pioneering heritage, which brought her family to Idaho. Her home became a sanctuary to her—she felt like it was the most beautiful place in the world and would often comment that there was nowhere else she would rather be. The grotto, nestled between the Portneuf River and her house, was always very special to her, containing the Virgin Mary statue her parents rescued from atop St. Alphonsus hospital in Boise and restored in the early 1970's; a perfect location. She loved the river, mountains, changing seasons, sunsets and the beautiful view in all directions. She truly appreciated the simple things in life and was very content with the beauty and love that surrounded her. She was a bird aficionado and would spend hours a day looking out her window, identifying and enjoying any bird that would come her way. Although she loved home, she also loved to travel the world. She would always say, "Wherever or whenever the wagon went—I went with it" and "I've been everywhere!" She loved to learn and experience other cultures. Some of her favorite adventures were in Taiwan, Bali, China, Spain, Australia, Holland, and Scotland. She was intelligent, with a great memory and loved to read. Oh, and her shoes and her purses—she had one of each for any outfit and of course had jewelry and nail polish to match. She was always feminine, classy and could never pass up a heel. Katherine was a member of the Catholic church and loved her association with the Lava Hot Springs Congregation. She dedicated decades of her life to working with Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). She and Gary felt a special calling to help others make the most of their lives and as such spent many years together as active participants in AA. As sponsors, they saved many lives and made many friends. Katherine was proud of her 33 years (34 as of Jan 7, 2021) of sobriety and loved her AA family. Gary and her AA family were always a great support network for her. She was funny, humble, open and willing to share her mistakes and experience, always in humorous fashion, in order to help others—she believed that everyone deserved the maximum amount of happiness that this life has to offer, regardless of their circumstances and decisions. She listened and loved—and was a fiercely loyal friend and confidant. We can never appropriately describe the impact she's had on so many lives. If you ever had the fortune to meet her, you have your own story of Katherine. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Evalyn Brennan (Lava Hot Springs, ID, formerly Chubbuck), brothers Ed Brennan (Casper, WY) and Mr. Tim Brennan (Boise, ID), sister Patricia Gabiola (Boise, ID) and her husband Gary Parris. She was excited to be with her family again and we can only imagine the joyous reunion that took place. She is survived by sons Joe Howell (Traci Walsh), Chris Howell (Lindi Smedley), grandsons Joe Howell and Conner Walsh, Gary Parris' four children, Joni, Lisa, Christina, and David, their children and grandchildren, whom she gladly claimed as her own. She was Tia to many nieces and nephews. She has countless "adopted" children and grandchildren and was "mom" to many souls that she helped, encouraged, and touched in her years among us. Katherine was a living testament to the fact that amidst challenges, addictions, and hardships, people can change. She loved God and recognized that he was the source of her strength. He indeed granted her serenity, courage and wisdom. We are grateful to the those many who have shown constant love and support to her throughout the years. We are grateful for the impact she had on all of us and for the memories we will always cherish. With Katherine, you were only momentarily a stranger - she would quickly wrap you in her arms and make you one of her own - a true earthbound angel. It is finally her time to leave this place and go home, and she welcomed this day of reunion. Those whose lives she touched know she was well received. A celebration of her life is planned in Lava Hot Springs, summer of 2021. Announcements will be forthcoming. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
