Parkin Randy DeMar Parkin Randy DeMar Parkin, 70, of Pocatello passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, in Pocatello, Idaho. Randy was born December 17, 1950, in Pocatello, Idaho to Elmer and Fonda Empey Parkin. He grew up in Pocatello surrounded by aunts, uncles, many cousins including Jeri and Bev and his sister Sandy. He attended Green Acres Elementary, Alameda Jr. High and Highland High School. After graduating high school, Randy attended Idaho State University, graduating in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Organization. During his high school and college years he worked for WyzWay food Town. After college he stayed in the grocery business for several years working for Albertsons, Safeways, Lever Brothers and Associated Food Stores. He later went to work for the State Industrial Commission and School District #25. He enjoyed working with special needs students in various capacities. Randy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed working in the yard, camping, going to parades, and watching the old shows on TV. He married LaNae Alice Griffiths in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on April 27, 1979. They were blessed with four wonderful children: Matthew Elmer, Scott Randy, Tawny Alice and Jenica NaDean. Randy is Survived by his wife, LaNae; daughter, Karalyn (Felipe) Castaneda of Hood River, Oregon; son Matthew (Jerrica) Parkin of Chubbuck, Idaho; son Scott (Katie) Parkin of Chubbuck, Idaho, daughter Tawny (Aaron) Spurlock of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter Jenica (Austin) Carter of Chubbuck, Idaho and 14 grandchildren-Janessa, Cristofer, Diego, Dylan, Adyson, Kinsley, Memphis, Talon, Linkin, Toshikazu, Torikkusuta, Lillian, Elijah and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Fonda Parkin, sister Sandra Mangum, brother-in-law Dennis Mangum and father-in-law Zeldon "Zed" Griffiths. Viewings will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Walnut LDS Chapel. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at the Liberty Cemetery in Montpelier, Idaho. The family would like to thank Solace Hospice, Brookdale Assisted Living in Chubbuck and Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center for the love and care they provided Randy and our family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
