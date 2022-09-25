Gary Pappas John Pappas Gary John Pappas was born on March 23, 1971 to Karen Jane Carl and William Paul Pappas. His toddler years were spent in Pearl River, NY. He moved with his family to Ft. Myers, FL for 3 years to be near his grandparents John and Marylou Carl, then again relocated to Nevada. He spent most of his elementary years in Nevada where he became interested in music, specifically the guitar. Later Gary and his family settled in Twin Falls, ID where he attended middle and high school. He worked several jobs during his school years and after graduation, but most importantly during that time he was perfecting his already natural guitar talent. Gary played in several local bands from Southern to Eastern Idaho and his reputation excelled as an outstanding musician. He was well known and respected among many in the music world and his notable talent was admired by all! His most recent years were spent in Pocatello, ID with his wife Shaade Vega Pappas. Gary had numerous friends in the area whom he enjoyed cooking for and playing music with. He was employed as a Groundskeeper at Mountain View Cemetery but was quoted to say, "playing music was the best job of my life." Gary was loved by many and will be missed by all. He was truly a sweet and gentle soul, gone from this earth too soon. Gary is survived by his wife Shaade, Aunt Gretchen and her family, and his daughter Hannah Noel Pappas Boyd and her family of Twin Falls, ID. Gary had two granddaughters Emy and Harper with whom he was blessed to meet just before he passed. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, Uncle Mark, Brother Billy and sister Lori. A celebration of life will be planned and announced by the family at a later date, most likely in the summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The American Cancer Society.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.