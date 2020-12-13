Carmen Palmer V. Palmer Carmen Varley Palmer passed away from this life on November 29, 2020. Carmen was born on October 4, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to her dear parents James Merlin and Eula Lankford Varley. In 1956 she married Larry Palmer and they lived in Pocatello where they had two children, Diane and Vaughn. Carmen moved to Salt Lake City in 1990. Carmen was the North Star of our family, always guiding us in the right direction. Carmen loved morning walks, hiking, snowshoeing, cooking, gardening, and spending time in nature. She especially enjoyed gathering with family. She had a special circle of friends who enjoyed the arts, concerts, plays and just being together. Carmen absolutely provided a wonderful example of a life well lived, an extraordinarily strong, independent, and loving human being. See full obituary at www.serenityfhs.com.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Autos For Sale
Lost And Found
Autos For Sale