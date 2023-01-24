Norita Owens Owens Norita Chugg Owens was born July 5, 1937, in Soda Springs Idaho to Vern and Goldie Chugg. She passed away January 18th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Owens who passed away September 7, 2005, father and mother Verne and Goldie Chugg, sister Arillia Anderson, brothers Bill Chugg, David Chugg, and Ray Chugg. Norita grew up in Soda Springs Idaho where she was very active in school activities. She was Sweetheart of Soda Springs High School in 1953 and cheerleader in 1954 and 1955. She liked playing softball during the summer. She held various jobs during high school including Idan-Ha Theatre, Caribou City Hospital, and Lallatin's Market. She attended one year of college at Utah State located in Logan Utah. Norita started piano lessons at the age of eight and continued until the age of sixteen. She played for many church functions and also for Kiwanis Club. In her later years, her hands were so arthritic, it was hard to play the piano. She was so excited when she discovered the electric keyboard, giving her several more years of playing her favorite music. Norita met Ed Owens when she was a junior in high school. They were married December 28, 1956. Ed was stationed in Rapid City, South Dakota, which is where their marriage began. Their son Patrick V. Owens was born in Rapid City September 28, 1957. Ed got an early out from the military in November 1957, and so they headed for Idaho. Norita worked in grocery stores during her married life; holding positions as checker, bookkeeper, and night shift front end manager; she retired May 1998 after 30 years. She enjoyed her years with Smith's Food King and made many friends. Norita and Ed owned 5-Corners Bar for 26 years. After retiring from Smiths, she helped Ed at the bar until they sold it in 2001. They had many fond memories holding New Year's and Super Bowl parties, sponsoring the 5-Corners Soft Ball team and attending games and out of town tournaments in their motorhome. Norita belonged to the Gate City Ladies Club where she met many lifelong friends. She enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, adult coloring, and playing hand and foot (she loved playing with her Friday card group). Norita is survived by her son Pat (Patti) Owens, grandson Mike (Nicole) Owens of Boise, granddaughter Amy (Wiley) Petersen of Chubbuck; and five great grandsons, Kaden Sweat, Rylan Petersen, Micah Owens, Noah Gouvea, Jonah Rasch, and several nieces, great nieces and nephews. There will be graveside services in Soda Springs, Idaho at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
