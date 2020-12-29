Owen Theresa Neiers Owen Theresa Neiers Owen, age 71, died on December 24, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in North Hollywood, California, on April 29, 1949, the second child of Eugene and Dorothy Cleo Neiers. She spend her youth in California, moving to Idaho with her family in 1967. She graduated from Pocatello High School, and attended ISU, graduating with a BA in 1971. She worked at FW Woolworth during her high school days, and went to work for the Portneuf District Library during her college years. She met her sweetheart, Wayne, while working at Woolworths, and they were married on August 1, 1975. Together they had four sons, Charles, Samuel, Theodore and Robert. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, and when the youngest son started school, she did, too. She worked at Wilcox Elementary for 23 years, as a reading aide, a "lunch lady", and a Resource Room aide. She and her family enjoyed the outdoors, and spent many weekends and vacations fishing and camping. She was a cradle Catholic, and was an active member of St. Paul's Parish in Chubbuck, and later, Holy Spirit Catholic Community. She is survived by her spouse and sons, her sister Linda, her brothers Mike (Sue), Steve (Jana), and David (Melissa). Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Downard Funeral Home. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and services will be announced.
