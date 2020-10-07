Overton Robert "Rob" Wilson Overton Robert(Rob) Wilson Overton age 44 passed away at home surrounded by his family on October 4th, 2020 following a short battle with brain cancer. Rob was born December 19, 1975 in Pocatello to Orval Kim and Kathryn Overton joining brothers Steve Overton and Joe Overton. Rob attended Pocatello area schools graduating from Pocatello High School in 1993. Rob had many hobbies including fishing, camping, bowling, darts and horseshoes. He loved many sports but Minnesota Twins Baseball was his most favorite. Rob and his family toured Target Field Stadium and went to several Twins Baseball games. Robs cutout was in the stands at Target Field during the 2020 season. Family was #1 for Rob. Rob loved family campouts and enjoyed taking the little nephews, nieces and cousins for rides on the 4 wheeler. Rob loved family holidays and going to Boise to visit his older brother Steve at Christmas every year. Rob loved bowling. When he was 16 he won the Idaho Junior championship and went to Kansas City for International Junior Championships. Rob and his brother Joe bowled together on bowling leagues for many years. Rob worked over 20 years at Pocatello School District #25, starting as a lunch delivery driver and currently worked as a grounds keeper in the maintenance department doing what he always wanted to do since he was young. Rob was known for his kindness and willingness to help anybody who needed a helping hand. Rob loved animals especially his dogs Luke and Maggie. Rob is survived by his parents Orval Kim and Kathy Overton, brothers Steve (Allyson) Overton and Joe Overton, Grandmother Shirley Thornock. Aunts and Uncles Mike and Pam Kessler, Brad and Ellen Riley, Kerry and Carolyn Overton, Tim and Susan Davies, Grant and Donna Thomas, Rochelle Badt, Monika Ashbury. Cousins Andrew Kessler, Katy Kessler, Sean Overton(Amber), Jen(Ron) Welsh, Jesse Riley, Jamey(Season) Riley, Misty Riley, Cassidy(Michelle)Davies, Megan Jacobson, Robert Thornock, Richard Thornock, Alex Thornock and Celina Nielsen. Great Nieces Mikaela, Jade, Mariah, Sydnee, Megan, and Hadley Overton and LoraLee Haws. Great Nephews Michael Haws and JJ Riley. Rob was preceeded in death by his Grandparents Orval and Marian Overton and LeRoy Thornock. Aunts Sharon Thomas and Cindy Davies, and Uncle Robert Thornock. Rob had many great friends who have visited and called Rob during his illness. Wes, Tammy, Miss Patti, Ashley and Grady just to name a few. There are no services planned for Rob at this time. Special Thanks to Chrissy, Jessica, Clint, Brandi and Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and support. Memories and condolences may be left with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
