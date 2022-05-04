Benjamin Ottogary Aaron Ottogary Benjamin Aaron Ottogary, 61, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. He was born on May 7, 1960. Benjamin enjoyed beadwork, wood whittling, and drawing. He belonged to the Native American Church, the Sundance and was LDS. Benjamin is survived by his niece, Shane'a Deppe of Pocatello, ID; nephew, William Ottogary of Pocatello, ID; grandsons, Cordell Wahtomy and Klydesdale Broncho both of Fort Hall, ID, and Nickolas Butler of Pocatello, ID; and granddaughters, Hali Butler, and Gabriella Stone both of Pocatello, ID. He is preceded in death by his father, Clyde Ottogary; mother, Cecelia Moon Ottogary; sister, Dianne Ottogary; and brother, Kelton Ottogary. Traditional services will be from Tuesday, May 3 at 12 pm at his residence, 1595 Arbon Valley Hwy, until Thursday, May 5 at 1 pm. Benjamin will then be taken to Bannock Creek Cemetery for burial. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
