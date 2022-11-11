Dale Orth Eugene Orth Dale Eugene Orth, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on November 9, 2022. Dale was a kind, unselfish, hard-working man of the highest integrity. Dale leaves a legacy of great faith, dedicated service, and deep love. Dale was born on July 31, 1933, in Aberdeen, Idaho, to Lillian Edith Harris Orth and Harold Carl Orth. He had one older brother, Bob (Robert Harold Orth). Dale enjoyed working on the family farm in Sterling, Idaho. He developed a strong work ethic when he was still a young boy. On the evening of October 23, 1952, while hanging out with some friends in Pocatello, Dale met the love of his life, Betty Packer. They were sealed for time and all eternity on June 11, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Throughout his 69 years of marriage, Dale was a devoted husband, who treated Betty like a queen. He always showed her the utmost respect, kindness, and love. Dale and Betty were blessed with eight children, six girls and two boys. Dale and Betty worked as a team in everything that they did, and parenting was no exception. They put their hearts and souls into raising their children in a spiritual, loving, and fun-filled home. In the early 1970s, Dale and Betty started their own fast-food establishment, the DaleeO Drive In, which was located on the north end of Pocatello, in Chubbuck, Idaho. Dale and Betty worked side by side at the DaleeO Drive In, until they sold the business and retired in 1995. Dale was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout his life, Dale was a humble servant of the Lord. He diligently served in whatever Church callings were extended to him. Dale and Betty spent the majority of their married life living in the Pocatello area. In 2013 they moved to Logan, Utah, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Dale's heart brimmed with love and joy whenever he talked about the 100+ members of his family, all of whom will forever be better people because of Dale's unconditional love and tremendous example. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Betty, his eight children, Susan Orth, Diane Smith, Gina Wheelwright, Janette Andersen, Sheri Waite, Shelly Baldridge, Daren Orth, and David Orth, 33 wonderful grandchildren, 42 amazing great-grandchildren, and their spouses. The Orth family would like to thank David and Ada Orth and their children for their unselfish, loving care of Dale. They would also like to thank Dr. Faux and his staff, as well as the wonderful staff at Aegis Home Health and Hospice, for the kind and respectful care that they provided to Dale. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 10 AM, at the White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 AM. Interment will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello, Idaho. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.whitepinefunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.