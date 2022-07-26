Daniel Orr Haynes Orr Daniel Haynes Orr was the perfect March baby: he could roar like a lion and yet be as kind and gentle as the proverbial lamb. Born March 4, 1976 in Pocatello, Idaho, he was the fourth son born to Bill and Linda Orr, and in the next few years he would be the middle child of six. As Daniel grew, he was a strong, active young man always looking for something fun to do. Daniel had great friends in the neighborhood, and all together they could think up lots of fun activities on a summer afternoon. But as he was learning to play and then to work, he also learned how to be kind to others especially those needing a little extra kindness that day. This trait was one that he magnified throughout his life. He graduated from Highland High School and enjoyed football, baseball, biking, and all kinds of individual sports. After completing a semester at ISU he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Munich, Germany. Upon return, he completed his degree at ISU, started working as a bank loan officer and continued until the present. He met Chrystie Boyd while working in Oklahoma. Later they married, returned to Idaho and eventually had four children. They moved to Lander, Wyoming, where Daniel continued his work. Later they were divorced. Daniel's role as Dad was his greatest. He was at his best when he was with his children and when he wasn't, he was planning his next visit to them. When they were all together, oh how they played! He called them every night when he was away from them and often read them stories over the phone. Daniel was preceded in death by his baby son, Griffin. He is survived by his daughter Hayden and sons Cohen and Colin; his parents, Bill and Linda Orr; brothers David (Alisa), John (Staci), Aaron (DiDi), Nicholas (Chrissy), and his sister Allison (Curtis) and numerous nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles. Daniel's funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 12146 W. Tyhee Road in Pocatello. Family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to services from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
