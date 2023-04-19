O'Neill Sandra Lee O'Neill Sandra Lee O'Neill, 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on April 4, 2023 of natural causes at Caring Hearts Assisted Living. Sandra was born in Manning, Iowa on January 18, 1949.

Sandra attended school in Persia and Logan, Iowa. She spent the first half of her life in Iowa and the last 35 years in Pocatello, Idaho. She worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Department of Physics at Idaho State University for over 25 years. Sandra was a supportive parent and grandmother, an avid bowler, loved playing horseshoes, and took up golf later in life. She was most proud of the academic achievements and sporting endeavors of her children and grandchildren.

