O'Neill Sandra Lee O'Neill Sandra Lee O'Neill, 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on April 4, 2023 of natural causes at Caring Hearts Assisted Living. Sandra was born in Manning, Iowa on January 18, 1949.
Sandra attended school in Persia and Logan, Iowa. She spent the first half of her life in Iowa and the last 35 years in Pocatello, Idaho. She worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Department of Physics at Idaho State University for over 25 years. Sandra was a supportive parent and grandmother, an avid bowler, loved playing horseshoes, and took up golf later in life. She was most proud of the academic achievements and sporting endeavors of her children and grandchildren.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Willis Gramkow and Dagmar Hammond. She is survived by her three children, Brian (Marci) Fernley, NV, Chad Pocatello, and Jason (Nichole) Gilbert, AZ; brother, Willis Gramkow, Yankton SD; and sister, Leesa Blount, Mesa, AZ. She also had five grandchildren, Conley, Lucas, Isaac, Marli, and Livia O'Neill.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Junior Bowling Program or the Bannock County Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 from 1:00-5:00 pm at Goody's Restaurant, 905 S. 5th Avenue in Pocatello, Idaho 83201.
