Lloyd O'Neil Earl O'Neil Lloyd O'Neil, 76, peacefully passed on to better fishing waters on August 16, 2022 after spending several days close with his family. Lloyd was born September 18, 1945 in Pocatello, Idaho to Lola Peterson and Orval O'Neil. He was raised by his mother in Pocatello with his siblings, Henry, Larry, and Linda. Lloyd graduated from Pocatello High School in 1963. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1963 and in the Marine Corps in 1966, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as an LCPL in 1971. Lloyd married Jan Davis in 1970 and together they have four children and seven grandchildren. He attended Idaho State University and accepted a position at AMI after graduating, staying with the company through many corporate transitions until his retirement from ON Semiconductors in 2013. He was a pillar of both public and private service to the community. Notably, he volunteered on the board for the Camp Taylor Foundation in service spanning decades. Additionally, his children and nearly all their friends can all recall a time Lloyd came to rescue them from car troubles all across the state. He loved to cross country ski, white water raft, kayak, fly fish, camp, hunt, and he was an avid photographer among other hobbies. He was more often than not found in the mountains, in the desert, and on the river. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Jan O'Neil; his children, Eric O'Neil of Pocatello, Chris (Liz) O'Neil of Lewiston, ID, Kevin (Amy) O'Neil of Pocatello, and Morgan (Matt) Kirkham of Pocatello; his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Savannah, Logan, Lathen, Mason, Brennan, Claire, and Landon; his sister, Linda (Randy) Robbins of Kimberly, ID; and his nieces and nephews - all of whom share his love for the outdoors and will find comfort in the coming years by spending time in the beautiful nature of Idaho. Lloyd is preceded in death by his mother, whom he deeply loved and honored, his father, and his brothers. He is also preceded in death by many aunts and uncles including his Aunt Lucille, to whom he was particularly close. The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of both Caring Hearts and Symbii, who loved him and worked tirelessly for his safety and comfort. A service for family and close friends will be held at graveside on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1pm in the Downey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Camp Taylor Foundation in his name. Those who remember Lloyd can honor his legacy by taking a fishing or river trip in his memory (or by helping a kid work on a car). To old Marine Corps companions, Semper Fi. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
