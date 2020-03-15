Frank Oneida A. Oneida Frank Oneida, 90, of Chubbuck, passed away on Mar. 11, 2020. Services will be at 11 am Fri. Mar. 20th, with a viewing from 6-8 pm on Thur. Mar. 19th and an hour prior to the service all at Wilks. A graveside service will be 12 pm Sat. Mar. 21, at the Shoshone Cemetery. Full obituary can be seen at wilksfuneralhome.com
