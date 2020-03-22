Jerry Olsen Lynn Olsen Jerry Lynn Olsen passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on March 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Jerry was born in Montpelier, Idaho to Harold James Olsen and Marjorie Lockman on September 30, 1939, the first of three sons including his two younger brothers, Don and Alan. He lived in Montpelier and attended school there until he graduated in 1957, where he enjoyed participating in the choir, debate, and drama. The family moved to Pocatello after his graduation. Jerry served a 2 1/2 year full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints from 1960 to 1962 in Brazil. He attended ISU both before and after his mission, majoring in English. He also participated in the ISU choir and was a great speaker, winning many speaking awards. Jerry married Paula Stocks on February 8, 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jerry worked in the Montpelier mine, as a piano salesman, and at the Blackfoot State Hospital before beginning his 21-year career with the Idaho National Guard. Following his retirement from the National Guard he began substitute teaching for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District. He taught for 16 years, mostly in high school and junior high. There are many former students who would always say that Jerry was their favorite substitute teacher. Jerry and Paula had three children, Wendy, Lisa, and Mark (Duffy). He was a loving father who always supported his children in their activities. He loved every second spent at their games, concerts and other activities. Jerry loved to hunt and fish until he was no longer able. He was proud to be from Idaho and loved to take longs drives in the country, often sharing his photos via email and on Facebook. Jerry was in more plays than we can list. He loved to act in musicals and was a great singer with a booming voice. Some of the roles he loved most were Uncle Max in "The Sound of Music", Father Jacob in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", Horace Vandergelde in "Hello Dolly", and Tevye in "Fiddler on the Roof". He spent over 30 years singing with the Camerata Singers where he made many lifelong friends. Jerry was an active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints. Jerry was a loving and generous man. He considered his close friends to be more like family. He was willing to help his friends and family in any way he could. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Paula; his children and their spouses: Wendy and Steven VanDyke, Lisa Olsen and Terry Potter, and Mark and Brook Olsen; grandchildren: Brian Fortner, Tyson Olsen, Abby Olsen, and Jenna Olsen; great-grandson Kai Fortner; brothers: Don and Lucille Olsen, Alan and Georgette Olsen. There will be a visitation on Monday, March 23 from 6-7 at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, and before the funeral on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am. Funeral services will be held at Cornelison Funeral Home at 11 am with burial at the Montpelier Cemetery. We would love nothing more than to visit with everyone who loved Jerry. Unfortunately, given the current circumstances, we need to ask that if you have been sick or had potential virus exposure, please show your love and support from a distance. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
