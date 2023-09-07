Oliver Jr. Robert A Oliver Jr. Robert A. Oliver Jr, 80, passed away peacefully in hospice care surrounded by loved ones following a fall at home resulting in a blood clot to the brain.
He was born October 5th, 1942, the son of Robert A. Oliver Sr and Frances Hornung Oliver. Robert grew up in Keokuk, Iowa and attended Keokuk High School. Upon graduation he joined the United States Navy. It was in his early years in the Navy that brought him to Pocatello, Idaho to do his nuclear power training at INL. It was during his nuclear power training at the site that led him to meet his future wife, Carole Lynne Martin. They were married on August 31st, 1964, in Kittery, Maine. They were married for 48 years until her passing. Robert served 20 years as a nuclear electrician. After retiring from the Navy, Robert moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho in the summer of 1979.
Robert and Lynne had two daughters, Sherry Salma of Pocatello, Idaho and Trisha Oliver of Riverview, Florida. He had four grandchildren, Robert J Salma of Fair Oaks, New York; Ryan J Salma if Schroon Lake, New York; Chelsea (Josiah) Carlstrum of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Casey J Salma of Fair Oaks, New York.
Robert spent the next 25 years of his life working for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a very hard worker and could fix almost anything.
He enjoyed fishing. He spent several years going salmon fishing with his brother-in-law Chris Arvas and family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Robert A. Oliver Sr and Frances Hornung Oliver, youngest sister Karen Ackerman, and wife Carol Lynne Oliver. He is survived by his brother Lawrence (Mella) Oliver of Williamsburg, VA; sister Debbie (Tom) Enderle and youngest brother Keith (Cathy) Oliver of Keokuk Iowa.
No funeral services will be conducted as per Robert. He wished to be cremated. Part of his ashes will be spread on top of Scout Mountain and the remaining ashes will go to Keokuk, Iowa to be placed in the family plot in the summer of 2024.
