Robert AOliver Jr.

Oliver Jr. Robert A Oliver Jr. Robert A. Oliver Jr, 80, passed away peacefully in hospice care surrounded by loved ones following a fall at home resulting in a blood clot to the brain.

He was born October 5th, 1942, the son of Robert A. Oliver Sr and Frances Hornung Oliver. Robert grew up in Keokuk, Iowa and attended Keokuk High School. Upon graduation he joined the United States Navy. It was in his early years in the Navy that brought him to Pocatello, Idaho to do his nuclear power training at INL. It was during his nuclear power training at the site that led him to meet his future wife, Carole Lynne Martin. They were married on August 31st, 1964, in Kittery, Maine. They were married for 48 years until her passing. Robert served 20 years as a nuclear electrician. After retiring from the Navy, Robert moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho in the summer of 1979.

