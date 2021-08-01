Fay Olesko Donna Olesko Fay Donna Kutterer Olesko, 94, Meridian, passed away, July 25, 2021.Fay was born to Charles B. and Agnes Jensen Kutterer in Pocatello, Idaho on January 5, 1927.She was raised in Pocatello, going to school at Lincoln Elementary, Irving Junior, and Pocatello High School. During her high school years, Fay worked at Eddy's Bakery and Woolworth's. Fay served, as a volunteer at the USO Hut, and she loved attending the dances at the Army Air Base. It was here that she met her "love at first sight," proclaiming to her sister,"I'm going to marry that man! She and John were married August 26, 1944. During John's military service of 20 years, they raised two wonderful children, Catherine, and Richard. Upon John's retirement from the Air Force, they returned to Pocatello.Fay graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse from ISU in 1962, then worked at Bannock Memorial Hospital. When she retired in 1984, she started her volunteer career at the Pocatello Senior Center. At the Senior Center Fay started a weekly Blood Pressure program and helped to start the yearly flu shot program. With Lola Schiess, playing piano and organ accompaniment, Fay organized and directed the Silver Chords Chorus. Fay "wore many hats" at the Senior Center, including Volunteer Coordinator for some 20 years. She really loved the Pocatello Senior Center and all the dear friends there. After having a bad fall, Fay and John moved to Meridian in 2007. John passed away November 17, 2010, after their 66 years of marriage. Fay was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to John in the Boise Temple November 24, 2012.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Elaine Neeley and brothers John "Jack" and Charles Robert "Bob" Kutterer.She is survived by her children Catherine Jones and Richard (Thisbe) Olesko, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to all of the wonderful staff at Horizon Hospice, Right At Home, The Meadows of Touchmark, Dr. Amanda Hall, St. Luke's Hearing and Balance and all those involved in Fay's care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Idaho Wish Granters or the Senior Citizens Centers in either Pocatello or Meridian. Graveside services will take place Monday, August 2, 2021, at 12:30pm in the Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello, Idaho. A visitation will be held from 11-12 in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
