Chad Ockerman McKay Ockerman Chad McKay Ockerman passed away on May 4, 2023.
Chad was born on September 5, 2001 in Pocatello, Idaho to Craig and Jessica Ockerman. He spent the first few years of his life running round naked and barefoot on the family's Dayton Farm and settled in Pocatello with his family in 2007. He always had an adventurous spirit with the biggest smile and loving heart.
As a young boy, Chad enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He attended Tendoy Elementary School, Alameda Middle School, and graduated from Century High School in 2020 during the covid pandemic. During his school years, he created everlasting friendships. Those who knew him knew just how amazing he was. He never turned down the opportunity for an adventure, especially with his closest friends Josh, Alex, Tyler, James and Dayne. If they weren't out exploring in nature, they were gaming or tinkering on random projects together in their backyards. Many of the adventures he had included his dearest Bailey Jane. Traveling and exploring together was one of his favorite things. He enjoyed keeping busy and always wanted to learn something new. Chad was always the one to make a boring room full of joy with his jokes and silly antics. It was hard for anyone to not laugh with him or smile when he was around.
Chad enjoyed everything outdoors, especially with his friends, which included four-wheeling, biking, and cave exploring. He enjoyed creating delicious food in the kitchen, which always included making it in his cast iron skillet. He swore it just made it "taste better." He enjoyed the traditional steak and burger but loved making random concoctions for himself and family. When he was not out on ad adventure, he enjoyed spending time with his family playing dodge ball, lighting off fireworks, and the famous tetherball tournaments with his favorite brother, Ryan, and Chad would always let him win. Chad was a talented artist, taking blank canvases and creating masterpieces for family and friends. He would never turn down a request for his artwork. He enjoyed binge watching his favorite shows, especially the anime One Piece.
Chad is survived by his parents, Craig and Jessica; siblings, Ryan (Jacqueline), Courtney, Joslyn, and Chloe; and nephews, Aydan and Revan, and numerous family members including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
