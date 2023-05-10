Chad McKayOckerman

Chad Ockerman McKay Ockerman Chad McKay Ockerman passed away on May 4, 2023.

Chad was born on September 5, 2001 in Pocatello, Idaho to Craig and Jessica Ockerman. He spent the first few years of his life running round naked and barefoot on the family's Dayton Farm and settled in Pocatello with his family in 2007. He always had an adventurous spirit with the biggest smile and loving heart.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.