Mark Nye Nye W. Marcus Nye, known by his friends and colleagues as Mark, died surrounded by family on July 16th. He was born in New York City on August 3rd, 1945. Having been raised in Pocatello Idaho, he claimed native status and spent his whole life living in and serving the State he loved. His education, career and legislative service may have required him to temporarily leave Pocatello, but having concluded his business, he always came back to the city he called home. After graduation from Pocatello High School and serving as student body president in 1963, he boarded a train and headed to Cambridge, Massachusetts where he attended Harvard University on a scholarship graduating in 1967. Soon after graduation, Mark came home to Idaho and in 1974 earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho, College of Law, where he was a member of the board of editors of the Law Review. Home again in Pocatello, Mark joined the law firm of Racine, Huntley & Olson. His integrity, intellect and commitment to the law were immediately recognized. He soon was named a partner in the firm which later became Racine, Olsen, Nye and Budge. Which is now Racine Olsen. Mark enjoyed a long successful career, always willing to lend his energy and expertise where it was helpful. He served on the Board of Governors of the American Bar Association and was past president of the Idaho State Bar Association. Mark was president of the 6th District Bar in 1982 and served as president of the Idaho Association of Defense Council in 1983. He was a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and a member of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association since 1980. In 1995, he boarded a plane every Friday morning for Moscow to lecture future Idaho lawyers on Products Liability at the College of Law. As Mark began to wind down his law practice of 40 years - it was not a surprise to those who knew and worked with him, that he finally answered the call to serve in the state legislature. Both Mark and his wife Eva have been longtime supporters of progressive issues in Idaho. It was a natural next step in his career to announce his candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives where he served for one term. He then made the transition to a seat in the Idaho State Senate for three terms. While in the legislature, Mark fought endlessly to make a difference for the people of Idaho. He supported and concentrated on education and growing the economy. He was a voice for all Idahoans. He will be remembered by those he worked with at the State House as a kind and compassionate man who always had an open door and a dry wit. As a youth, Mark loved playing baseball and continued while attending Harvard. He enjoyed the outdoors, skiing, golf, and fishing. He flew his own plane and traveled with family and friends as much as time would allow. To fulfill his keen sense of curiosity, Mark consistently read: Idaho history, Native cultural studies, biographies, and politics. Gatherings of friends and family over the years created fond memories that were especially important to him and his family. Mark will be missed by his family, colleagues, and the friends he made and valued throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his mother: Nora McLaren Nye, his father Walter R. Nye, his sister Elisabeth Nye. Then, the devasting loss of son Philip in 2003. Mark will be remembered by those he loved. His wife Eva, children, Rob (Patty) Stephanie, Jennifer (Chad). Grandchildren: Meredith, Grant, Everett, and Alex. His sister Marcia Nye (Mark Badger). Nephews: Justin Freer (Jessica), Jan Marcus Noorda (Makall). Nieces: Ashley Bahney (Ben), Birch Pennycook (Will) and Claire Onyechi (Kingsley). A celebration of life is planned for September 17th at 4:00 pm at the Idaho State University Performing Arts Center. It was Mark's wish that gifts in his memory be made to the ROAR Scholarship Fund at the Idaho State University Foundation. Gifts may be made online at: isu.edu/give or by mail to: ISU FOUNDATION ROAR SCHOLORSHIP, MS 8050, Pocatello, ID 83209-8050.