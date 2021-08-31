Norman Ronald Norman Ronald L. Norman, 74, died on August 25, 2021, after a 3-year battle with lung cancer. Ron was born in Vernal, Utah, April 27, 1947 to Arthur and Mathel Norman. He was the youngest of two children. His father's career as a Journeyman Pipefitter Welder took the family to many different places. By the age of six, he had lived in four different states. In 1959, the family landed in Idaho Falls, ID, where Ron attended junior and senior high schools, graduating in 1965 from Idaho Falls High School. He followed in his father's occupational footsteps, by first completing a union pipefitter welder apprenticeship in Pocatello, ID (1965-1970). Before working as a journeyman, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Infantry and served in Germany and Texas (1971-1972). After honorable discharge from the Army, Ron worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter Welder and was a very proud member of Union Local #648. He retired in 2002. He was married to Rosemary Stephenson from 1975-1992 and together they had two children. Ron's career took his family many places including working and living in 11 different states. Ron enjoyed old cars, old trucks, old & new motorcycles (especially Indians & Harleys). He never stopped learning and enjoyed studying WWII aircraft, the universe, earth, and life in general. When asked about things that brought him joy in life, he would tell you, he loved: being a father, some dogs, some people, riding hi-ways on his motorcycles, and listening to rock & roll music. Ride on & rock on, Ronnie Norman! He is survived by his children: daughter - Jennifer (Jason) Gee of Nederland, CO, son - Michael Norman of Idaho Falls, ID, and brother - Robert Allen (Faye) Hazelbush of Pocatello, ID. He was proceeded in death by his parents. A brief memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 3, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 2245 Cromwell Ln, Blackfoot, ID. In lieu of flowers Ron's family prefers donations be made to a non-profit organization of your choice.
