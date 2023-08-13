Norby Sarah Norby On Friday, August 4th, we lost our sweet Mom, Sarah Norby, after complications resulting from a fall. She was surrounded by her family.

Sarah was born in Ellis, Kansas in January 1933. Life on the farm in Kansas was tough, and her father found opportunity with Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello, Idaho. He moved ahead of the family and Sarah later made the long journey with her mother and 12 siblings via train, to join him. People on the train were amazed to see one woman traveling alone with so many kids, and they were all so well behaved!

