Norby Sarah Norby On Friday, August 4th, we lost our sweet Mom, Sarah Norby, after complications resulting from a fall. She was surrounded by her family.
Sarah was born in Ellis, Kansas in January 1933. Life on the farm in Kansas was tough, and her father found opportunity with Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello, Idaho. He moved ahead of the family and Sarah later made the long journey with her mother and 12 siblings via train, to join him. People on the train were amazed to see one woman traveling alone with so many kids, and they were all so well behaved!
Sarah went through her school years in Pocatello, and after graduation, she went on to earn her nursing certificate and this was her career for most of her working life.
In 1953 Sarah was married to Robert Reddy. Together they had 4 daughters and lived in Pocatello and Southern California. They later divorced in 1972.
Sarah later met Ed Norby, and in 1980 they were married. They worked hard together and were able to later enjoy their retirement years in Hurricane & St. George Utah. They later returned to Pocatello and were together until Ed's passing in 2018.
Throughout Sarah's life, she enjoyed many hobbies. Gardening, reading, doing puzzles, cooking, golfing and building her Christmas Snow Village during the holidays. But she was happiest spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Sarah lived a simple life and believed in hard work and having a generous spirit. She quietly did many kind deeds for others that were in need. She loved her kids and was a great Mom. Even up to her last days, she was always trying to make sure we were always taken care of. She had a cute habit of always walking out with us when we would come to visit, and standing in the driveway, waving as we drove away.
Sarah is survived by her sister, Gloria Barrus (Jim), daughters, Linda Buchli (Gary), Bobbie Terry (Bob), and Trish Landvatter (Todd), grandson, Robbie Schulthies (Tara), great grandchildren, Aiden and Abby Schulthies, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Regina Tausher, her daughter, Bonnie Dehn (George), our Dad, Robert Reddy (Marge), our stepdad, Ed Norby, and 15 siblings, brothers, Eddie, Louis, Frank, Gilbert, Robert, Ted, and Martin, and sisters, Margaret Herman, Mary Friedel, Frances Baumgartner and Catherine Waters. Also, Leona, Joseph, Adolph, and Rose Theresa, who all passed away in early childhood.
We are heartbroken by her passing, and we will miss you Mom, every day, until we see you again, and there will be no more waving goodbye. Love you forever.
Per her wishes, there will not be a service. There will be a small family graveside dedication.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
