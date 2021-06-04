Nolan-deVries Sharon Avon Nolan-deVries Sharon Avon Nolan-deVries, 85, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Inkom. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Inkom LDS Church, 801 N Rapid Creek Rd, Inkom, ID 83245. A gathering for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
