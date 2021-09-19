Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Noble Rebbeca Lee Noble Rebecca Lee Uresti Noble began her journey into the spirit world on September 13, 2021. Rebecca was a 40-year resident of Pocatello coming here from her home in California in her young adulthood. Rebecca lived, loved, and laughed here until she passed. She worked hard and dedicated 20 years to the post office before retiring. She loved listening to music and singing along, she loved watching movies and reading about historical events. Cooking and sharing a meal was always time well spent. Becky had an uplifting spirit full of love and light of which she shared with everyone she crossed paths with. Rebecca is survived by her two children, James Noble and Mattie Jo Bresnyan; and her three sisters, Darlene Abraham of Rapid City, South Dakota, Cynthia Galindo of Highland, California, and Julie Andrews of Yucaipa, California, and many more whom she loved as family. Memorial services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 439 N. Hayes Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Condolences may be given to the family online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com