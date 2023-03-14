Dennis Michael Niehans

Dennis Niehans Michael Niehans Dennis Niehans, 75, passed away on March 9, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be held Wed. March 15 at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph's Chapel, 439 N. Hayes, Pocatello, with a memorial celebration that evening from 5:30-7:30 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello. To share condolences with the family and read a full obituary please visit www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.

