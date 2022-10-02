Janell Nichols Nichols Janell was the first born to Weldon & Iola Dunn, and older sister to Dale Dunn. She was born and raised in Pegram Idaho where she attended elementary school she attended high school in Montpellier. After graduation she enjoyed work as a telephone operator. She met a sailor named Lynn Booth in Montpelier while he was on leave; they later married, and had 3 children: Marian, Sherry, and Ted. Lynn, a builder, made many homes for them, none of which they lived in for very long. In the early 70's they bought a large ranch in Lava Hot Springs. Janell loved the ranch as she could walk for hours, ride horses, and take in the natural beauty of the great outdoors. After Janell & Lynn divorced, she later married Tom Nichols and moved back to Pocatello where she worked at St. Anthony Hospital and Pocatello Regional Medical Center. They enjoyed traveling, camping and spoiling dogs together until Tom's passing in 2005. One of her favorite places was the Oregon coast. As a widow, her focus was family, friends, and spoiling her dogs. Friends May and Phyllis shared many gambling and travel adventures with Janell. Ladies lunches with friends was always a highlight for her. She loved to get together for barbeques, Halloween, and Christmas Eve. She would pack her home with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. With a glass of wine (perhaps 2) she would entertain for hours. She loved working in the yard with her dogs and stayed very active. She was able to continue this lifestyle with her daughter Marian and grandson Jaden as caretakers. She passed away at home, September 26th, 2022, at the age of 88 following a long battle of dementia. Janell is survived by her brother Dale (Peggy) Dunn, Daughters Marian Colucci, Sherry (Max) Chapa, and son Ted (Tammie) Booth. Tom's children: Jerry (Amy) Nichols, Tammy (Marshall) Wheatley, Machele Nichols(deceased), Kevin Nichols, Lori Nichols, and Eric (Bonnie) Nichols. She had 26 grandchildren, and 43 great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the local animal shelter. A celebration of life will be held (date to be determined). Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
