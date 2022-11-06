Heather Marie Newman-Chase

Heather Newman-Chase Marie Newman-Chase Heather Marie Newman-Chase, 48, passed away peacefully Sunday October 30, 2022 due to complications of an ICH with her family by her side. She was born August 12 , 1974 in Billings Montana to Michael Cavanaugh and LuWanna Turner. She spent most of her childhood in Pocatello Idaho with her mother, and her teen years in Montana with her father. Her later years were spent in Washington alongside her husband, two of her children and grandchild. Heather's calling in life was to help people. She was a social butterfly with a free spirit who loved rock music, arts and crafts, and her children. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone who knew them knew she was a star in their eyes, and that's all that mattered to her. Heather is survived by her mother, siblings Jamee Jensen (Rob) and Mike Cavanaugh, husband Darin, daughters Taylor Simms (Steffon), Taygen Newman, and four other children. Her light will be greatly missed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.