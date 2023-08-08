Keith Neville Elwood Neville Keith Elwood Neville, husband, father, brother, coach, and friend passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 75 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
Keith was born on September 6, 1947, in Ogdon, Utah to Marvin and Norma Neville. Growing up in Pocatello Idaho, he attended Pocatello High School and later Idaho State University where he developed a passion for baseball. Keith’s passion led him to pursue a successful career in doing what he did best, teaching, and guiding spanning four decades. Whether it was as a Hall-of-Fame Coach, a game changing Athletic Director or teacher, his passions led to positively impacting hundreds of lives. Keith was inducted to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) Hall of Fame in 2004 after winning three state titles and five runner ups and was selected as NIAA Coach of the Year 11 times. Keith was a constant supporter of secondary athletics at a state and local level. Coach spent his time in the classroom, on the field, in the bleachers and the boardroom to touch the lives of kids and improve their paths forward. He also worked tirelessly to improve sports facilities, fields and the entire athletic program for Mineral County.
Aside from his professional achievements, Keith was a kind and gentle soul, known for his warm smile, genuine "Hi Kid" and unwavering support for his family and friends. He had a deep love for nature and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. Keith is survived by his wife Therese, his two children John and Heather. He was a grandfather to Ethan, JC, and Tallulah. Keith also leaves behind his sister Peggy, brother Curt, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
