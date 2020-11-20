Maria Neumann Elizabeth Neumann Maria Neumann, 47, passed away on November 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 22 at the University Bible Church, 4700 N. Philbin Road Chubbuck, ID 83202. A full obituary will be available at wilksfuneralhome.com and in the Sunday edition of the newspaper. A webcast of the service on Sunday will be available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeGNEK1fmuAXHTWCAiIA5Cw
