Richard Thomas Neu

Neu Richard Thomas Neu Richard Thomas Neu, 54, passed away March 12, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho following a heart attack. Rich was born May 23, 1967 and raised in American Falls, Idaho. He is survived by his daughter Erika Neu, father Dan Neu, brother Troy (Terri) Neu, step siblings Cheryl Clevland, Ronda (Carl Russell) Neu, and Greg (Paula) Neu, and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Neu. Rich loved the outdoors and had a lifelong interest in camping, hunting, and fishing. He spent 4 years active duty in the Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Pendleton and served in Desert Storm. He spent his career in the judicial system most recently as a 5th District Mental Health Coordinator and Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator. A celebration of life will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 25 at 11:00 AM. He will be interned at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.