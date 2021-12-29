James Nett Anthony Nett James Anthony Nett was born in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin on August 2, 1948 to Arnold John and Lucille Nett the 5th of nine children. He graduated from Campbellsport High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and motorcycling. James married Rosemary Kollars at St. Anthony's church in Pocatello, ID on April 2, 2005. Jim bartended for Esther Boehnlein, and Bill Brill; He worked for Manowski Bottle Gas Delivery. In Idaho he worked for SME, INL, Double L, American Cabinets, and Unique Wood Products. He was well known in Pocatello as a Bratwurst maker. He served on the Parish Council at St. Anthonys Church. He also served as an usher at St. Josephs Church. The family would like to thank Steve Krawtz MD, Elizabeth Gerard MD, Scott Christensen MD, and the Staff at Encompass Health. A special thank you to Tyson Dill, grandson, who helped take care of James. James is preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Nett and Ann Hoppe, three brothers, Arnold Nett Jr., Joe Nett, and John Nett. James is survived by his loving wife Rosemary Nett, his stepchildren Mark (Kristeena) Kollars, John Kollars, Mary Dill, and Susan Kollars, two sisters, Pat Thuecks, and Sharon Nett, brother Jerry Nett, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A viewing will take place on Thu., Dec. 30, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. from 6:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00pm on Fri., Dec. 31, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 524 N. 7th Ave. A Memorial Service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilkfuneralhome.com