Nelson Theone V. Nelson Our sweet mother, wife and grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday December 20, 2019; next to the love of her life. She was born September 17, 1930 in Thatcher, Idaho to Joe and Florence Vandenaker. She attended school in Grace, Idaho. She met and married the "most handsome man she had ever seen," as she told us many times. They were married in Reno, Nevada on November 10, 1947. They were married for 72 years. Together they had three children; Lynn, Anita and Leslie. Mom attended Beauty College in 1961 and worked in a beauty salon in Montpelier. Mom loved golfing, camping, and traveling. They made many friends along the way while spending winters in Bullhead and Beaver Dam, Arizona the last 35 years. They loved to travel and some of their most memorable trips were to Hawaii, Alaska, Washington D.C. and the Virgin Islands. Mom was a great cook, but her specialty was homemade candy which was a Christmas Tradition we all loved. She enjoyed her family and her grand kids. They have 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Those we hold most dear, never truly leave. They live on in the kindness they showed, the comfort they shared, and the love they brought into our life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow services on Monday in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.