Jennifer Nelson Lynn Nelson Jennifer Lynn Nelson: Born April 30, 1946 in Great Falls, Montana, Passed away February 14, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho from a sudden heart attack at the age of 73. She was the daughter of the late Heber Dene Nelson, and Bertha Helen Saksa. Jenny found beauty and truth daily in everything! Jenny was a very strong determined woman, yet very gentle with tons of love and understanding. She had a passion for horses, and also loved cats and dogs. She had a gift of writing poetry. She loved to sew, embroider and cook. She felt like her calling in life was to be a nurse, especially caring for the elderly people. Jenny is survived by her son Jason, sisters Kathleen and Michelle, brothers Heber and James, mother Bertha, a beloved Aunt Vilate, and numerous cousins. Share memories on Jennifer's tribute wall at downardfuneralhome.com
