Edwin "Ed" Nelson David Nelson Edwin (Ed) David Nelson, age 97, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023, in Chubbuck, Idaho, with his loving daughter and sister by his side. Ed was born on April 26, 1925, to Hyrum Rasmus and Loretta Bevins Nelson in Cleveland, Idaho. He was the fifth of six children. He was educated in Thatcher, Idaho. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Philippines. He was very proud of his service and veteran status. On November 10, 1947, he married Theone Vandenakker in Reno, Nevada. They enjoyed 72 adventurous, fun-filled years together before her passing in December 2019. They were the proud parents of three children, Lynn, Anita and Leslie. They resided in Wendall, Grace, Thatcher, and Montpelier, Idaho, before settling in Pocatello, Idaho, in 1967. He held various jobs before his employment for the Union Pacific Motor Freight Division where he remained for 34 years. He also owned a Culligan business in Kemmer, Wyoming, where he worked during his daily layover. He worked very hard to provide financial stability for his family. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cabin on the Blackfoot Reservoir. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and snowmobiler. He was a dedicated, passionate golfer. Following his retirement, he started his "new job" which was meeting three friends five days a week for 18 holes. He played his last round with his son and daughter in July of 2022. He would take any opportunity to travel and some of his most memorable trips were to Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, D.C., Mexico and the Virgin Islands. After his retirement, he spent several winters parking his travel trailer in various locations before spending time in Beaver Dam, Arizona, where he purchased a home in 1996. He met many wonderful people there who became lifelong friends. He spent many hours with them playing cards, attending parties, and, of course, golfing. He is survived by his children, Lynn (Janice) Nelson, Anita (Stan) Shipley, and Leslie (Ric) Anderson, his sister, Naomi Wilde, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theone, brothers, Douglas, Gilbert, and Marvin and sister Venna. His family would like to give a special thanks to Grace Assisted Living Center for providing excellent care and giving him the opportunity to spend quality time with his sister, also a resident, for the last four months. Thank you, also, to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice, for your extraordinary care, compassion and support. Dad, you were a great example of how to love life and live it to the fullest. You are dearly loved and will be missed by all of the many people whose lives you have touched. A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
