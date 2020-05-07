Neibaur Norma B. Neibaur Norma B. Neibaur, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend of Bancroft, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 3:15 P.M. at the age of 88. She passed away at the home of a daughter, Kathie Sweet in Grace, Caribou, Idaho. She is once again united with her Eternal Companion, sweetheart and friend, Clyde Adrian Neibaur. As a family we will truly miss her, but rejoice in the knowledge of God's Divine Plan taught us so well by Mom and Dad. That we can be together again one day as Forever Families. Norma was the 4th child, born into the family of Joseph Francis Belnap and Mabel Catherine Hirschi at their home in Salem, Madison, Idaho. She was welcomed into her family by two sisters and four brothers. Norma H. Belnap attended Sugar City High School and was involved in many of the clubs and activities there. Clyde and Norma went to the Salt Lake LDS Temple in Utah to be married and sealed together 'For Time and All Eternity' on November 16,1949. Where she proudly took her new name, Norma B. Neibaur. Together reaching their dream of building a large family of 13 children and living on their farm. Norma is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had an abiding testimony. Mom and Dad loved serving for many years in the Logan L.D.S. Temple. And served as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on two, two year missions. The first mission to the Nigeria Lagos Mission and the second to the Manhattan New York Temple Mission. Mom was proud of their family, 13 children, 55 grandchildren, and 111 great grandchildren. . Mother, you will be greatly missed by all. But you have left a footprint of love, service and testimony imprinted on our hearts. Never to be forgotten - always to be remembered. We love you Mother! Norma is survived by: twelve children, one brother, 54 grandchildren and their respective spouse, 110 great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by: her eternal companion: Clyde Adrian Neibaur, 1 daughter, 1 grandson, 1 great granddaughter,her parents, 2 sisters, 3 brothers. Graveside service and interment will be held at the Teton Newdale Cemetery (5644 W. 3000 N. Sugar City, Idaho). These services will be For Family Only , Saturday May 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. A full Obituary can be viewed, and condolences and memories can be shared with the family online at simsfh.com
