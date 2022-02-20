Barbara Neibaur Neibaur Barbara Eileen Neibaur (88) of American Falls, slipped away quietly from her home on February 18, 2022. She was born March 29, 1933 in Payette, Idaho, to Ira Albert Guthrie and Viola Mae Shields. In 1942 she lost both parents in a car accident at the tender age of nine. She and her brother Merrill were adopted in 1944 by loving parents Leigh Edward Martineau and Leah Harriet Bean of Newdale, Idaho. She attended Sugar-Salem High School and studied Journalism at Ricks College. She played Saxophone in the pep band and the organ in church. On January 23, 1953, she married the man of her dreams, Grant Elmer Neibaur. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother to their six children Cenia Wageman (Jerry), Leigh, Carene, Michelle, David (Debi), Doug (Linda) and adopted a grandson Lucas (Leanna). They have 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Being an orphan herself, she had great compassion for others. She welcomed many in her home and gave them her loving care. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Grant, daughter Michelle, parents and siblings Darold Guthrie, Ruby "Susie" Swanson, Virginia Adams, Ethel Jones, Effie Guthrie, Erwin Guthrie, Merrill Martineau, Lila Guthrie, and half-brother Ira Preston Guthrie. She is survived by three sisters Della Candalaria, of Tri Cities, Washington; Zelda McWiggins, of Pason, Arizona; Mona "Ann" Grindstaff, of Boise, Idaho. A viewing service will be at 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 Pocatello Avenue in American Falls. Another viewing will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23. The funeral service will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Falls View Cemetery. To watch the service live, or to share condolences, memories, and photos please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.
